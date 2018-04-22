OUCET 2018: Registration begins, apply by May 19 at osmania.ac.in

OUCET 2018: All the candidates who are willing to appear for the examinations can apply latest by May 19 through official websites, ouadmissions.com or osmania.ac.in. OUCET 2018: All the candidates who are willing to appear for the examinations can apply latest by May 19 through official websites, ouadmissions.com or osmania.ac.in.

OUCET 2018: Directorate of admissions, Osmania University has started online registration process for Osmania University Common Entrance Tests 2018 (OUCET 2018). All the candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can apply latest by May 19, 2018 through the official websites, ouadmissions.com or osmania.ac.in. The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 700 for a single subject, and Rs 575 for SC/ ST/ PH candidates.

The examination will be conducted online through Computer based test. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to PG, PG Diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities.

OUCET 2018: Important dates

Online registration begins: April 21, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: May 19, 2018

Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs 200: May 26

Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs 1000: June 1

Entrance examination: June 4 to June 13, 2018.

How to apply

The candidates have to apply online by visiting the official website, osmania.ac.in.

Application fee

Candidates (OC/BC) willing to appear for a single subject have to pay an application fee of Rs 700, and Rs 575 for SC/ ST/ PH candidates. For each additional subject, the candidates have to pay Rs 450 more.

Last year, around 95.61 per cent candidates cleared the examination successfully.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd