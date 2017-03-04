Osmania University first semester exams 2017: Results declared for BA, BCom, BSc

OU first semester results: Students have scored a good overall percentage. OU first semester results: Students have scored a good overall percentage.

OU first semester results: Osmania University has declared the results for the first semester for the courses of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc). Candidates can download the results from the official Osmania University website. The website has been slow due to the number of students looking for their results.

The results are also available on manabadi.com for those candidates who are not able to access the same from the official website. The site said that about 1,23,080 students participated in the first semester examinations of whom 10552 were pursuing the BA degree, 64775 were from BCom and 47753 gave the exams for BSc at the university in Hyderabad. According to the site, students have scored a good overall percentage.

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official website (osmania.ac.in).

– Click on the “Examinations” tab and follow the link to download the admit card for your course.

OR

– Go to manabadi.com.

– Click on the notification that reads “OU Degree 1st Sem Results 2017– Available Now”.

– You will be directed to a new page.

– Here, click on the link to “UG(BA/B.Com/B.Sc) (CBCS) Semester-I December-2016 Results”.

– Enter your hall ticket number and your course.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

