Osmania University UG degree results 2017 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd years declared, check at osmania.ac.in

OU degree results 2017: The exams which were conducted in the months of March and April this year. OU degree results 2017: The exams which were conducted in the months of March and April this year.

OU degree results 2017: Osmania University has declared the results for the degree exams of all undergraduate courses tomorrow. Students who have appeared for the exams which were conducted in the months of March and April can check their results from the official website.

OU degree results 2017 are likely to be available for the following courses for first, second and third year students:

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Bachelor of Education (BEd)

Bachelor of Business Admisitration (BBA)

Steps to check OU degree results 2017:

– Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

– Under the “Online results” section, click on the notification for the results you wish to check. Open the results page in a new tab to make it easier to browse through the notifications.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

For more updates on OU degree results 2017, click here

–

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd