Osmania University exams 2017: Results declared for MCA, BCA and MSc, check here

Osmania University exams 2017: Osmania University has declared the results for the latest semester examination of MCA, BCA and MSc (IS). Candidates who have appeared for the examinations and have been waiting for the results can now check them on the official university website.

The examinations, of which the results have been released, were conducted in January-February 2017. Student who want to check their result would require their 12 digit hall ticket number.

The results are also available for the LLM third semester exams which were conducted in January this year. The university, recently, also declared the results for the first semester BA, BCom and BSc exams.

Steps to check Osmania University MCA, BCA and MSc (IS) January-February results:

– Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

– Click on the link in the notification that says “BCA (CBCS) JAN/FEB-2017 Results”, “MCA(CBCS) JAN/FEB-2017 Results” or “M.SC (IS)(CBCS) JAN/FEB-2017 Results”.

– Enter your 12 digit hall ticket number in the field provided.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download the hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

