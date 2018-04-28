Osmanabad’s Girish Badole ranks 20 in UPSC exam

The final results of UPSC exams were declared on Friday. The final results of UPSC exams were declared on Friday.

Three years after he failed the main Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, Girish Dilip Badole not only managed to clear UPSC, he did so in style. Badole secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 20. The final results of UPSC exams were declared on Friday. A student of Sainik School, Badole (28) completed his MBBS from J J Hospital and Grant Medical College, Mumbai, in 2014. “I started working at ONGC… even during that period, I attempted UPSC exams. But it was after my second attempt in 2015, when I failed the main exam, that I came to Pune to prepare for the exam full-time,” he said.

Badole, who lives in a rented apartment in Sadashiv Peth, said he had spent every waking moment in the last three years preparing for UPSC. This was Badole’s fourth attempt at the civil services exam.

He hails from a family of farmers in rural Osmanabad and always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer, as he wanted to serve the country. “Even being a doctor means service to humanity but I wanted a job where I could contribute towards nation-building, maybe in the fields of health services or education. I am very happy with the results, but my journey was full of struggles. I come from rural Osmanabad, where my family members work as farmers. It is a very big deal for us,” he said.

Many other candidates from Pune also featured among the top 100 UPSC candidates. One of them, Rohan Joshi, got an AIR of 67. A bright student from some of the country’s premier institutes, and a third generation engineer, Joshi (25), hopes to secure a posting where he can put his training to use. “My father always told me that as an engineer, you should be able to use your analytical skills in a constructive form… I think I will be able to use my skills to develop the infrastructure of the country,” he said.

Joshi, who hails from Parbhani, said he had topped IIT Bombay and won the University of Tokyo’s prestigious ‘Davis Award’ for transportation. This was Joshi’s first attempt at UPSC. Bhuvanesh Patil (26), who secured an AIR of 59, is a resident of Dhule. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from MIT Kothrud.

Both his parents are teachers and his mother has received the President’s Award. “My parents also have jobs which are in the service of society and they inspired me. I am the first person from my family to crack the UPSC exam and that makes me proud,” said Patil. Despite his engineering degree, Patel said he had no intention of getting a job in the private sector and he had started appearing for UPSC while he was still in engineering college.

