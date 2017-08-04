Orissa High Court orders for second JEE to fill up vacant B Tech seats

There are 88 private and eight government colleges in the state. There are 88 private and eight government colleges in the state.

The Orissa High Court today ordered the state government to conduct second Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) of the year to fill up huge vacancies of B Tech and MCA seats in both government and private engineering colleges. Adjudicating over a petition of OPECA (Odisha Private Engineering College Association), a division bench headed by Chief Justice Vineet Saran asked the state government to hold the supplementary examination only to fill up the vacant seats in the reserved categories.

Accordingly, the government has been asked to issue the notification for the examination by August 5 and complete the entire admission process by August 14.

As per a recent report by Odisha TV, nearly 94 per cent seats remain vacant even after completion of first phase of admissions. OPECA believes fake placement issue has affected the admissions.

They had appealed to the government as well.

According to reports, out of the total 43,000 seats, about 8,151 seats have been allotted in the engineering colleges. There are 88 private and eight government colleges in the state. There have been no takers for the BTech courses in at least eight colleges this time.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd