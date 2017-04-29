Onscreen evaluation: Mumbai University appoints agency

The University of Mumbai has in its fourth attempt managed to appoint an agency for onscreen assessment of final year answersheets. Late Thursday, the varsity appointed MeritTrac, an Andheri-based company, for the job. Beginning May 4, after the firm sets up the required infrastructure, it will assess over 19 lakh papers of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses onscreen.

For more education stories, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now