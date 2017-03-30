Only 40 per cent of engineering graduates get placements, says government

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Source: (PTI/TV grab) HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Source: (PTI/TV grab)

Only 40 per cent of engineering graduates got placements after passing out of college, said Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar. In the question hour at Rajya Sabha today, the Minister said to improve the placement scenario, the AICTE has decided to introduce summer internships for at least 75 per cent of the students and introduce updated model curriculum.

He said the government has set up a target of making at least 60 per cent of engineering graduates in the country employable in the next five years.

During the Question Hour, members expressed concerns about the quality of education in engineering and teachers training colleges. According to the latest study of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), only 40 per cent of the engineering students are employable, Javadekar told the House.

The government plans to improve this figure from 40 to 60 per cent in 5 years, he said, adding that a plan was being put in place to introduce summer internships for at least 75 per cent of the engineering students to make them “industry ready”, he said.

To replace the obsolete syllabi, the AICTE would put up a model curriculum on its website which it would also keep updating regularly. Speaking about B Ed colleges, he said there were a large number of complaints about the quality of education, following which the HRD ministry has asked them to submit affidavits about the number of teachers, salaries, infrastructure etc.

About 6,300 institutions have given the feedback which was being analysed, while hundreds of those colleges which have not submitted the required details will get notices asking why action should not be taken against them, the HRD minister said.

