‘Only 30 per cent students have got books in Punjab govt schools’

ONLY ONE month is left for summer vacation that starts either in May-end or beginning of June. But, only 30 per cent students have been provided books by the Punjab government till date whereas the new academic session began on April 1. Government school teachers said in the absence of books, they could not teach properly as students cannot recall the things taught. There are over 20,000 government schools in Punjab, including 13,000 primary schools, 4,000 high schools and the rest senior secondary schools. Nearly 18 lakh students study in these schools, majority in elementary schools (from classes I to VIII).

Around 40-50 per cent syllabus would be completed before summer vacation in private schools whereas it is yet to begin in government schools, rued teachers. “I have 70 students in Class V in my school. But only 15 of them have books,” said a government school teacher from Nakodar area, adding, “even if we teach the students, they cannot do their homework without books”.

Another schoolteacher in the Lambra area of Jalandhar said in their schools, some classes got 15-20 per cent books while a few classes have yet to get even one book. “We were not aware that books would be provided so late this year as it will put more burden on students and teachers to complete the syllabus in less time,” said a teacher of a government school in the Basti area of Jalandhar.

“Every year, some delay takes place and it is time we maintained book banks where books of previous years could be deposited back after the exam and also students must be taught to keep the books in good condition so that these can be used next year,” said a senior education department official. The state government provides free books to all students from Class I to VIII in all government schools while SC/ST students of classes IX and X in government schools, too, get free books and students of senior secondary classes get computer subject from the government.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now