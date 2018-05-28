One-Year Course: NFAI joins hands with SPPU to start course in film studies

Entrance test will be conducted in June and the course will start from July. Entrance test will be conducted in June and the course will start from July.

NATIONAL Film Archive of India (NFAI) and Department of Media and Communication Studies (DMCS) at Savitribai Phule Pune University have joined hands to introduce a first-of-its-kind film studies course where students can learn the history, motifs and methods of various cinema in India.

The year-long course will be held every year from July to May with an intake of 25 students at DMCS.

As per DMCS officials, the course is a flexible programme of study, providing students with opportunities to explore areas of film theory, Indian cinema history and culture, as well as research and applied practical knowledge in archiving exclusively in the setting of various regional cinema.

Officials said the aim was to cater to students wishing to enhance their professional careers as well as those seeking to prepare for doctoral study. The course provides opportunities to students who are relatively new to the subject area to establish a foundation in the discipline as well as those who wish to pursue study in films.

Dr Madhavi Reddy, head of department, DMCS, said the process for introduction of the diploma had started two years ago following talks with NFAI director Prakash Magdum. “At the moment, no other Indian university is offering a specialised ‘Indian film studies’ programme. Most of the existing courses look at global cinema with more focus on Soviet, Italian or other cinema. So why can’t we start studying our own cinema especially since every state in our country has its own distinct cinema? The idea is to go beyond Bollywood and that’s the reason behind introducing two optional papers each on Marathi and Telugu cinema,” said Reddy.

She said expert faculty from the department and elsewhere will be teaching and guiding the students in their research. “At the department, we have a long tradition of media research. Many of our students have done PhD in film-related topics and we have been encouraging research on Indian cinema. The course will be an academic one, addressing serious concerns in Indian film studies. We will also focus more on original research,” said Reddy.

Those hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for the course. The fee for Maharashtra students is Rs 21,550 while for those from outside the state, it will be Rs 41,156. Entrance test will be conducted in June.

