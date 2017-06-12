On offer in city: 16,100 seats across colleges and courses

Students enquire about admission at a hostel at Panjab University on Friday. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Students enquire about admission at a hostel at Panjab University on Friday. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

THE DECLARATION of Class XII results is the start of annual season of great hope and much anxiety for students, parents, and college administrations alike. A course of one’s choice, and a college of one’s choice: these two are uppermost on the wish list of recently graduated students, and increasingly, their parents, who throw themselves into the chase in order to ensure that their child makes the right choice, or the best choice. Increasingly, it’s not so much about options for most, but about availability. Colleges, on the other hand, can offer only so many seats, that much infrastructure and teaching personnel.

On offer in Chandigarh this year are a total of 16,100 seats across different colleges and courses. The process began last Monday and will continue till June 26. But there is one big change this year. Gone are the scrums and the long lines for admission forms in the colleges. The UT Administration has centralised and digitised the whole admission process of major courses like Bachelors in Business Administration, Bachelors in Computer Application, Bachelors in Science and two postgraduate courses.

The admission is being conducted through the website of Director of Higher Education. While the admissions for Bachelors in Commerce has also been centralised by Panjab University, Bachelors of Arts along with a few other vocational commerces are the only degrees for which the colleges can conduct the admissions directly. The students applying for the courses falling under centralised admission process have to apply online only as no offline application submission mode is available. The hard copy of the online application form has to be produced in the respective college only on the day of counselling.

According to the official data, the highest seats in the colleges are in Arts programmes with students to secure their place on the 7,600 BA seats in 11 private and government colleges. While there are 2,310 seats of BCom for which admissions are being conducted through Panjab University, there are 920 seats of BCA and 560 of BBA in the colleges. There are 885 BSc medical seats in the colleges and about 1,400 non-medical seats. There are about 1,785 seats for elective subjects and other professional courses run in few of the colleges in Chandigarh.

In addition to the main courses, the students also have the option to apply for certificate, diploma and advance diploma in about 18 different fields and there are 910 diploma seats in the colleges. Eight colleges in the city also run about 20 add-on and job-oriented courses where 1,120 seats are available for the enrolled students.

DAV College, PU Evening Studies go for seat cut

According to the college authorities, the seats in Bachelors of Arts from the upcoming session have been reduced from 1,400 to 600 which will raise the cutoff percentage from last year’s 65 per cent to 80-85 per cent. The college has also gone for reduction in BSc — both medical and non- medical seats from 800 to 500 — which is also expected to raise the cutoff percentage this year. Dr B K Vermani, the Dean of Admissions, said the seat numbers in the courses have been reduced to maintain and improve the teaching quality in the college.

At the Evening Studies Department of Panjab University, the number of seats for three-year BA degree course in the evening studies earlier was 341 but the number of seats this year has been slashed to 200. Giving reasons for cutting the number of seats, chairman of the Department Gurmeet Singh said that it had been done because of the high dropout rate.

Cut-offs for undergraduate courses may be higher at PU

As the admission process for undergraduate courses begins at the Panjab University’s Institute of Social Sciences Education and Research (ISSER) established in 2015, it is expected to be going tough for the admission seekers as cut-offs for the course is expected to go a little higher this year compared to the last year. ISSER is an integrated course of five years, which comprises three years of Bachelor of Arts Honours (B A Hons) and two-year masters course, with an exit option after completing the three-year B A degree course.

The institute has a total of 50 seats, including the reserved category along with additional seats under Kashmiri migrants, rural areas and youth welfare. Last year the department received over 350 applications and the cut-off remained over 90 per cent. “This year we are expecting a huge rush as the students are getting more aware of the institute and about its importance,” said Reeta Grewal, coordinator of ISSER. “Since the students from streams like commerce, non-medical, medical are also eligible for taking admission, the cut-off this year are likely to shoot up. Students getting 89 per cent marks were not able to get admission as all seats got filled last year.”

At the Department of Evening Studies of the Panjab University, where Bachelors in Commerce and Arts is offered, the cut-off was 94 per cent and 62 per cent respectively. Last year the number of applications for B A were over 1,300 and this year as well the university officials say they are expecting the number will exceed. The number of seats for three-year BCom degree course in the evening college is 70.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App