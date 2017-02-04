On cards: Balwant Gargi Green Belt from Gate No. 1 to Admin Block

The Administrative Block at PU. Express The Administrative Block at PU. Express

TO PAY a tribute to eminent writer and its former teacher, the late Balwant Gargi, Panjab University has decided to dedicate the main entry pathway to him. The stretch from Gate Number 1 (facing PGI) towards Administrative Block will be beautified and will be known as the Balwant Gargi Green Belt. The university had last year celebrated the birth centenary of Gargi, and also released a commemorative postage stamp. Gargi taught and was the founder of the Indian Theatre Department on the PU campus. He had authored several books in Punjabi and English.

According to the design prepared by the varsity’s architecture department, landscaping will be done on both sides of the road leading from Gate Number 1 towards the Administrative Block. Further, the road leading to Gandhi Bhawan as well as near Arts Block I, II and III will be beautified. On one side, a sloping landscape would be prepared with PU inscribed on it.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 65-70 lakh. “Estimates have been sent to the Board of Finance and the members will take a call on February 13. The project will be divided into two phases. In the first phase, we have asked for an amount of Rs 25 lakh for beginning the project and for add-on features,” said Registrar Col G S Chadha.

Tenders will be floated following the approval and after going through the legal procedure. “We are also planning to make an app for the people coming in from outside so that they come to know which part of the university they are in. Furthermore, a mural will be made at various points highlighting the historical significance of the Panjab University and its heritage,” said Chadha.

“With the naming of the main entrance as Balwant Gargi Green Belt, that part of the campus will become easily identifiable for all concerned. The entrance would become more presentable for visitors,” said Chief Architect, Panjab University, Harpreet Singh.

