On Bihar Diwas, Chief Minister Nitish gifts free WiFi service in varsities, colleges to students

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today launched free WiFi service in colleges and universities of the state to help students in their studies. “In today’s world, all types of information can be gathered with the help of Internet and it will assist students in their studies. They can now download information of their choice,” Kumar said while launching the facility.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking after inaugurating the three-day Bihar Diwas celebrations that began on March 22, said the government has made special arrangements to supply power for the purpose.

Kumar said this year’s Bihar Diwas celebration was dedicated to “Nashamukti” (de-addiction) after the government’s implementation of the prohibition on April 5 last year.

“People of the state have shown immense support to the government’s move to clamp total prohibition, which was evident from the participation of around four crore people in a human chain. This reflects people’s mood,” he said.

The state government would also organise a year-long ‘Champaran Satyagrah’ programme from April 10, Kumar said. “A two-day national seminar will be organised here on April 10 and 11, which will be attended by eminent Gandhian thinkers and scholars from across the country. The outcome of the seminar will be publicised among people,” he said.

Stating that the ‘Padyatra’ (march) by Mahatma Gandhi during his Champaran Satyagrah would be replicated on April 15 from Motihari, Kumar said “the state government will honour freedom fighters at a function. I requested the President to grace the occasion (on April 17) and he has given his consent. I have also requested the Union Home Minister to be a part of the occasion.”

“Our objective is to take the Mahatma’s message of harmony and non-violence to the masses,” he said.

Scotching rumours about the government doing away with post-matriculation scholarships for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and OBC candidates, Kumar said “We have not scrapped any

scholarships for SC, ST and OBC. It will continue.”

He said the government would review the Students’ Credit Card scheme after the 2017-18 fiscal to find whether or not the scheme benefited SC, ST and OBC candidates.

“It will be optional for the students to avail the Students’ Credit Card facility or go for post-matriculation scholarship,” Kumar said. State Education minister Ashok Choudhary, whose department was organising the Bihar Diwas celebrations, presided over the function. Choudhary said the government has developed basic infrastructure in the state and was now focusing on how to provide quality education.

The state government has accorded highest priority to education, which was evident from the allocation of Rs 25,000 crore to the education department, he said.

State Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ram Vichar Rai, Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Shiv Chandra Ram, Jai Kumar Singh, Santosh Kumar Nirala and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

