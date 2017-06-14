OJEE 2017: Admission process starts, check counselling schedule

OJEE 2017 admission process has begun OJEE 2017 admission process has begun

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) panel has started the engineering programme counselling from today. The students who have cleared the JEE Main 2017 can apply for admission in various colleges in Odisha by logging on the official website – ojee.nic.in. Once the candidates get registered online, they can lock their choice of college and programmed following which temporary seats would be allotted to them.

Post seats allotment, the engineering aspirants can participate in the counselling and deposit the admission fee of Rs 25,000. As per reports, nearly 3,800 seats are available in the government engineering colleges while the private institutions offer close to 40,000 seats. The students can register till June 22.

OJEE 2017 important dates

First temporary allotment of seats notification: July 1

Vacant seat position will be displayed: July 12

Second allotment: July 14

Third allotment: July 23

Before the release of the third allotment, the panel will give choice to students who wish to take their names back from the allotment between July 6 and 20. These students have to turn up at the reporting centre. The OJEE will also give a chance to aspirants who did not come for the allotment in the first two rounds to get entry into the admission system on July 25.

How to register for OJEE 2017

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘registration and counselling ‘

Step 3: Fill the options like the course you wish to pursue, login ID, password and verification code

Step 4: Give your correct mobile number

Step 5: Pay counselling registration fees of Rs 450

Step 6: Go to choice fill page and fill choices (best choice first).

