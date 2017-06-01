Odisha OJEE 2017 results declared at ojee.nic.in, Ritesh Meher is the topper

OJEE 2017 results announced on May 31 OJEE 2017 results announced on May 31

OJEE 2017 results: The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2017) has been declared on May 31. Ritesh Meher has topped in homeopathy and pharmacy, Pragyashree Sahu has topped in MBA while Ananda Prasad Behera came first in MCA and Amrit Kumar Jethi topped in MTech discipline, official sources said.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-Mains was conducted across the state on May 14 at 88 centres in 21 cities spread across the state. OJEE is the entrance examination for entry into various disciplines like MBA, MCA, pharmacy, lateral entry for engineering and technology.

As many as 52,565 students had enrolled in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-Mains. Nearly 85 percent of the students had finally appeared the entrance test while 15 percent students remained absent.

OJEE 2017 results, here’s how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘rank card’ displaying towards the right side of the page

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your score and rank will be displayed

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App