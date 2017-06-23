OJEE 2017: Counselling, registration process begins, apply at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2017: Candidates will be required to pay Rs 450 for the admission process. OJEE 2017: Candidates will be required to pay Rs 450 for the admission process.

The registration and counselling process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2017 has started on Friday, June 23. Candidates who have appeared for and cleared the exam can check register for the same from the official website of OJEE (see steps below to know how).

Only those candidates who have rank cards of OJEE 2017, JEE main, CAT, MAT, XAT, ATMA, NIMCET, GATE, GPAT and other recognised engineering entrance examination will be eligible for the engineering counseling process. The OJEE 2017 rank card can be obtained from the official website.

Steps to register for OJEE counselling 2017:

– Go to the official website for OJEE (ojee.nic.in).

– Click on the link for “Registration and counselling”.

– Click on “New candidate registration” to register and login.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided, upload the necessary documents and fill in your choices.

– Recheck the information you have filled in to correct any errors before submitting the details.

– Remember to keep a copy of the page for further reference.

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 450 for the admission process. This can be done both online and offline. Mock results will be published followed by choice locking facility and temporary allotment 1. Candidates who have been allotted can either wait for further rounds or submit an admission fee of Rs 25,000 (Rs 5000 as university registration fee and Rs 20,000 as admission fee for the allotted institute). Read | Odisha OJEE 2017 results declared at ojee.nic.in, Ritesh Meher is the topper, click here

