OJEE 2017 admit cards released, download from ojee.ac.in

OJEE 2017: The admit cards of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2017 has been released. The exam will be held on May 14, 2017 for admissions in B Pharmacy/ BHMS/ BAMS/ B Tech (Lateral Entry)/ B Pharm (Lateral Entry) / PGAT for M Tech/ M.Tech (part time)/ M Arch and M Pharm/MCA/ MCA(Lateral Entry) /MBA/Integrated MBA (5years).

If an applicant fails to take print out of admit card from the OJEE-2017 website for the examination by April 25, 2017, then he/she must contact OJEE-2017 office immediately before April 30, 2017.

The candidates can download the admit cards by following the steps written below:

Steps to download OJEE 2017 admit card

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on ‘OJEE 2017 admit card’ link flashing towards the bottom of the page

A new page will open

Enter your application number, password and security pin

The admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Remember to carry it in the exam hall

Exam time:

First sitting: It will begin from 9 am till 11 am. The subjects are:

1. Physics / Chemistry (for 1st year Pharmacy, Homoeopathy, Ayurveda).

2.Test for MBA.

3.Test for Lateral Entry(2nd Year) Diploma holder to engineering

and technology

Second sitting: It will held from 12 pm to 1 pm.

1. Mathematics 1st year pharmacy

2. Test for B Sc (+3 Sc.), lateral entry to engineering (2nd year).

3. Test for LE (Pharma)

4. Test for M Pharm

5.Test for Integrated MBA (5 years)

6.Test for M Plan

Third sitting: It will start at 2:30 and is divided in two parts.

Part 1: Biology for first year pharmacy, homoeopathy, ayurveda

Part 2: Test for first year MCA, test for lateral entry (2nd year) to MCA, test for PGAT (Post Graduate Admission Test) for M.Tech / M. Tech (Part Time)/ M.Arch.

