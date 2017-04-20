Latest News
  • OJEE 2017 admit cards released, download from ojee.ac.in

OJEE 2017 admit cards released, download from ojee.ac.in

OJEE 2017: If an applicant fails to take print out of admit card from the OJEE-2017 website for the examination by April 25, 2017, then he/she must contact OJEE-2017 office

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 20, 2017 6:38 pm
ojee, ojee.nic.in, ojee admit card, odisha board results, ojee admit card 2017, ojee admit card 2017 download, ojee hall ticket, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, education news, ojee news, odisha news, indian express OJEE 2017: The exam will be held on May 14

OJEE 2017: The admit cards of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2017 has been released. The exam will be held on May 14, 2017 for admissions in B Pharmacy/ BHMS/ BAMS/ B Tech (Lateral Entry)/ B Pharm (Lateral Entry) / PGAT for M Tech/ M.Tech (part time)/ M Arch and M Pharm/MCA/ MCA(Lateral Entry) /MBA/Integrated MBA (5years).

If an applicant fails to take print out of admit card from the OJEE-2017 website for the examination by April 25, 2017, then he/she must contact OJEE-2017 office immediately before April 30, 2017.

The candidates can download the admit cards by following the steps written below:

Steps to download OJEE 2017 admit card
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on ‘OJEE 2017 admit card’ link flashing towards the bottom of the page
A new page will open
Enter your application number, password and security pin
The admit card will be displayed
Download and take a print out
Remember to carry it in the exam hall

Read | NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 engineering colleges in India, see latest ranking

Exam time:

First sitting: It will begin from 9 am till 11 am. The subjects are:
1. Physics / Chemistry (for 1st year Pharmacy, Homoeopathy, Ayurveda).
2.Test for MBA.
3.Test for Lateral Entry(2nd Year) Diploma holder to engineering
and technology

Second sitting: It will held from 12 pm to 1 pm.
1. Mathematics 1st year pharmacy
2. Test for B Sc (+3 Sc.), lateral entry to engineering (2nd year).
3. Test for LE (Pharma)
4. Test for M Pharm
5.Test for Integrated MBA (5 years)
6.Test for M Plan

Read | JEE Main 2017: How to avoid common mistakes

Third sitting: It will start at 2:30 and is divided in two parts.
Part 1: Biology for first year pharmacy, homoeopathy, ayurveda
Part 2: Test for first year MCA, test for lateral entry (2nd year) to MCA, test for PGAT (Post Graduate Admission Test) for M.Tech / M. Tech (Part Time)/ M.Arch.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 20: Latest News