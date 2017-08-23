Odisha TET 2017: Application links open at bseodisha.ac.in, exam on September 25

Odisha TET 2017: The online link will be open at all hours from August 23 to 11.45 pm on September 6, 2017. Odisha TET 2017: The online link will be open at all hours from August 23 to 11.45 pm on September 6, 2017.

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released the online application form for the state Teacher Eligibility Test 2017. Candidates who are interested can register and fill the application form for the exam from the official website.

The online link will be open at all hours from August 23 to 11.45 pm on September 6, 2017. Candidates should pay the exam fee and submit their applications before the last date.

The Board also instructed that candidates can only appear for one category— paper 1 or paper 2. Those who apply for more than one exam will have their applications cancelled. The exams will be conducted on September 25, 2017. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Paper 1 will be for 150 marks and will contain question on child development and pedagogy, a regional language (Odia, Urdu, Hindi, Telugu or Bengali), English, mathematics and environmental studies. Paper 2 will also have a weightage of 150 marks. It will include questions on three compulsory subjects— child development and pedagogy, a regional language and English— and an optional subject. Candidates can choose between maths and science or social studies for the optional section.

Steps to apply for Odisha TET 2017:

– Go to the Board’s official website (bseodisha.ac.in).

– Click on the notification for the OTET 2017 application.

– Register to the site if you do not already have an account.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

