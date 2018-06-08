CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result 2018 tomorrow: When and where to check at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018: Students can check the result through the official website i.e orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018:

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of Plus II or Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination on June 9, 2018. The Plus II examination was held from March 6 to March 29. Around 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Arts, Commerce examination this year that was conducted in 1,106 centres across the state. “The Odisha Board will announce the results of Plus II Arts, Commerce examination on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 10:30 am in presence of Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra,” said Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE Odisha. The result will be uploaded on the official website from 11 am.

Read | CHSE Odisha 12th results 2018 Date and Time

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, had earlier announced the Class 12 science result on May 19. Of the 95,096 students who had written the examination, 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) passed it.

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018: When and where to check

CHSE will declare the class 12 Arts, commerce result tomorrow that is June 9,2018. Students can check the result through the official website i.e orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The result will be available on the website from 11 am. Students need to go to the official website mentioned above and click the link result. A new window will be opened. Fill in your details and your result will be shown on computer screen. Download and take a print of the same for further use.

