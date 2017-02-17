Odisha OPSC Civil Services exam 2015: Results out, Sourav Das tops the exam

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the result of Civil Services exam 2015 on February 16. The personality test was held from December 8 to 12, 2016 and January 2 to February 2, 2017.

As many as 670 candidates have been shortlisted out of 1307 aspirants appeared for the test. Sourav Das from Betnoti area in Mayurbhanj district is this year’s civil services topper. Interestingly, among the top 10 scorers, three are women candidates — Pallavi Swain has secured the third rank, Sweta Snigdha is at fifth while the Madhusmita Samantray has grabbed the ninth position.

Watch what else is making news

The OPSC examination was held for two categories. The category-I examination was held for 69 posts of the junior branch while 24 posts is for Odisha Police Service (OPS) junior branch.

The category-II examination was held for nine Odisha Cooperative Service (OCS) posts, 400 Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) posts and 168 Odisha Taxation and Account Service (OTAS) posts.

Steps to check the Odisha OPSC Civil Services results 2015:

Log on to the official website of the OPSC, opsc.gov.in

On the main page under the “What’s New” section will be a notification titled OPSC Civil Services result 2015′

Click on the notification and a pdf file will open

Check your results

For more OPSC news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd