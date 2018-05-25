Odisha JEE results 2018 declared: How to check

Odisha JEE results 2018: The further procedure for the qualified candidates involve the counselling process. The candidates are required to carry their marksheets and certificates or provisional certificates at the nodal center. Odisha JEE results 2018: The further procedure for the qualified candidates involve the counselling process. The candidates are required to carry their marksheets and certificates or provisional certificates at the nodal center.

The results for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) have been declared on Friday and can be accessed through the official website- ojee.nic.in. The Odisha JEE examination is organised to select candidates for admission to Undergraduate Courses in the technical and management fields like Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry), MCA, MPLAN, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Pharm and also comprises of admission exams for government colleges, international universities and other self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha.

Odisha JEE results 2018: Instructions for candidates

Appearing candidates can check their OJEE rank and download the rank card online. It is reported that at least 42,283 rank allotments have been made this year.

Step1: Date of birth and roll number are the two inputs required to check OJEE results of the exam that was held on May 13, 2018. The results were earlier scheduled to be announced in the first week of June but got pre-poned later.

Step 2: The further procedure for the qualified candidates involve the counselling process. The candidates are required to carry their marksheets and certificates or provisional certificates at the nodal center.

NOTE: Failure to carry the two documents will prevent the applicants from participating in the counselling process.

