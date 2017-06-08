Odisha HC tells CBSE to re-check papers of 18 students

The Odisha High Court has asked CBSE to review the answersheets of 18 students of Class XII, who had moved court saying they wanted re-checking.

Of the 41,620 students who took the Class XII exam in the Bhubaneswar zone, results of 13,500 have been withheld, with the CBSE officials citing technical reasons.

In Bhubaneswar, many students have complained of single digit marks in some subjects, though they believe they performed well in the subjects. When the students demanded re-evaluation, the board dismissed their plea, saying they can be given photocopies of their answersheets, but no rechecking was possible.

After the 18 students approached the court seeking re-evaluation, the high court on Wednesday said the 18 can apply for re-checking at the CBSE’s regional office in Bhubaneswar by 2 pm Thursday. It also directed the CBSE to conduct the re-evaluation and publish the results by June 10.

Meanwhile, students and their parents intensified a protest outside the CBSE regional office by starting a hunger strike to protest the poor marks given to students and the withholding of results of several thousand students.

They have also demanded a CBI probe.

A girl student lost consciousness during the hunger strike and was hospitalised.

On Tuesday, Mrutyunjay Padhi, a student who had failed the Class XII exams with a single digit marks in most of the subjects, attempted self-immolation near the board’s office by pouring kerosene on himself. He was rescued by others on the spot.

