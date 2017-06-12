Odisha girl attempts suicide after her marks dip following re-evaluation by CBSE

A girl student of Bhubaneswar who had scored low marks in the CBSE Class 12 examination this year attempted suicide after her marks dipped further after re-evaluation.

Nilima Priyadarshini Bal, a Class XII student, who was one of the 18 students who had moved the Odisha High Court last week for marks re-evaluation, attempted suicide hours after the CBSE authorities in an e-mail informed her about the marks last evening. The HC had asked the CBSE to conduct the re-evaluation and publish the results by June 10. Late last evening, CBSE sent the marks to the 18 students including Bal, who found that her marks had dipped further.

“I was expecting more than 80 per cent in all the subjects, but I was shocked to see I could not score even pass marks in physics, chemistry and biology,” said the girl. Bal was admitted to a private hospital after she consumed several life-threatening pills. Bal had scored 91 per cent in Class X, but after she scored abysmally low marks in the Class 12 exam, she sat on dharna before the CBSE regional office here.

“CBSE authorities have been playing with the future of our children. Even after we paid Rs 1000 per paper for re-evaluation, the papers were not properly checked. The CBSE authorities, centre government and the state government don’t seem to care for our children,” said Bal’s father.

However, CBSE officials on Monday told reporters that the board has no provision of re-evaluation. The officials said over 9,000 students have applied for rechecking which will be done phase-wise.

Last week, Mrutyunjay Padhi, a student who has failed in the Class-XII exams with single digit marks in most of the subjects, had attempted self-immolation near the board’s office by pouring kerosene on himself. However, he was rescued by others present on the spot.

