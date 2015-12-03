Odisha gets its first women’s university

The Chief Minister said the university is established with overall objective of increased participation of women The Chief Minister said the university is established with overall objective of increased participation of women

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Odisha’s first women’s university here named after noted freedom fighter and social reformer Maa Rama Devi on the occasion of her 116th birth anniversary.

The minister said that women constitute almost half of the country’s population and the social impact of their education is greater than that of men in society.

While development of society requires equal participation of women in every walk of socio-economic life, women’s

participation in higher education is below the desired level, he pointed out.

On Maa Rama Devi, Patnaik said she was an icon of women’s empowerment in the state.

“Breaking the traditional world of conservatism with rare sense of courage, she had come out of the closet to dedicate

herself to the nation and serve society,” Patnaik said.

“I hope, Rama Devi Women’s University will be able bring qualitative changes among its students, and gradually evolve as an institute that inspires the aspirations of women in Odisha,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the university is established with overall objective of increased participation of women in

higher education and it will be an ideal institution that recognises and promotes gender equality.

“I hope the university will initiate studies on women’s empowerment, women’s rights, gender equality and studies that will create confidence and enable our young women for forward movement in society,” he said.

Patnaik pledged all support to the university to turn it into a Centre of Excellence.

