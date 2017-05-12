Odisha CHSE plus 2 exams 2017: Results for arts, commerce, vocational to release on May 29

Odisha CHSE plus two results 2017: A total of 3,80,707 students appeared for the state board exams in all streams. Odisha CHSE plus two results 2017: A total of 3,80,707 students appeared for the state board exams in all streams.

Odisha CHSE plus two results 2017: Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared the results for the plus two board examinations of the science stream on Friday. The results for the arts, commerce and vocational streams of the class 12 board exams are likely to be declared by May 29, 2017.

The state plus two board exams were conducted from March 6 to 28, 2017. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official CHSE website and check this page for updates on the results.

A total of 3,80,707 students appeared for the state board exam from four streams including science, arts, commerce and vocational. The arts and commerce streams had 2.43 lakh and 28,000 appearing for them respectively. There were 90,643 students for which the results were declared on May 12.

Steps to download the results for Odisha plus two arts, commerce and vocational streams:

– Go to the official website for the Council of Higher Secondary Education (chseodisha.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for the results of HSC plus two examinations in the stream that you appeared.

– Enter you roll number and details in the fields provided and click on submit.

– Download your results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

