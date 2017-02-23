Odisha CHSE Plus Two exam 2017 to begin from March 6, CCTV cameras installed in exam centres

CHSE Plus two exam: Exam to end in March CHSE Plus two exam: Exam to end in March

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will conduct the Plus Two exam on March 6. As part of the security measures, the Council has installed CCTV cameras in all 1,106 examination centres.

As per reports, a total 3,80,707 students of 1,504 colleges in science, arts, commerce and vocational education streams will appear the exams. The annual examinations will end on March 28.

A special squad has been formed to curb the malpractice at the exam centres. The exam will begin from English paper and will end with integrated vocational subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce.

Also, the Board of Secondary Education will conduct the High School Certificate (HSC) examination from February 28.

Both regular and correspondence students can download admit cards from — bseodisha.nic.in by following these simple steps:

BSE Odisha HSC exam 2017 admit card:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, under the ‘latest news’ section, click on the AHSC 2017 admit card link

A new page will open

Log in with your Unique Identification Number (UIN) and enter your date of birth.

The hall ticket will appear.

Download and take a print out

Read | BSE Odisha HSC exam 2017: Admit card out, download now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd