Odisha: CHSE plus II science results 2017 declared, three schools score 0

Odisha CHSE results 2017: The results of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Class 12th science exams were declared on May 11 by Mass Education Minister Badri Naryan Patra. This year 81.11 per cent students have cleared the examination. However, three colleges from Koraput, Nayagarh and Puri districts have got zero results as all the candidates failed.

A total of 90,643 students appeared for the science stream exam out of which 73,523 have passed. A total of 19,087 students have bagged the first division, 26,322 students got second division and 27,597 students got third division.

The minister also announced that 27 students — 18 boys and 9 girls, have secured more than 90 per cent, Patra said adding that the girls outshone boys in the exam as 82.36 per cent of them passed compared to that of boys whose success ratio stood at 80.29 per cent.

Balasore topped among the districts of the state with 93.61 per cent students passing the examination. Pass percentage in Jharsuguda district stood at a mere 50.51 per cent.

In case students want to apply for recheckin of the answe sheets, they cand do it by May 29. Students can avail their certificates and mark sheets from their respective colleges from May 23 onwards.

Patra said results of Arts and Commerce streams will be declared by May 29.

How to check Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science results 2017:

— Go to the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in. and orissaresults.nic.in.

— On the homepage, click on the link ‘Annual +2 Science Examination Result’

— A new page will open.

— Enter your registration number and other details in the box provided

— Check results and take a print

