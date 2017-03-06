Odisha CHSE Plus II exam 2017 begins from today, over 3.80 lakh students set to appear

CHSE Odisha 2017: In Arts stream, 2,43,106 students will sit for the Plus II examinations CHSE Odisha 2017: In Arts stream, 2,43,106 students will sit for the Plus II examinations

In Plus II examination of Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha, this year, a total of 3,80,707 students will appear on Monday. To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the government has planned squads at each examination centre and at district-level. Also, CHSE regional directors will visit the exam centres at different zones.

In Arts stream, 2,43,106 students will sit for the Plus II examinations while from the Science stream, about 90,990 will appear for the exam. A total of 28,448 students are going to write answers in Commerce stream during the exam.

As per reports, the question papers will be kept at 202 exam management and CCTV cameras have been installed there. The question papers will be transported to the exam centres on the day of examination itself accompanied by police personnel.

The Plus II exam will be held at 1,106 examination centres and will begin from 10 am to 1 pm. The practical exam concluded in January 2017. The exam will begin with English paper and will conclude on March 28. The timings for biology (botany & zoology) IM/ integrated vocational theory examinations shall be of two hours duration.

The High School Certificate (HSC) examination has already begun with over 6.08 lakh candidates registered for the examination.

