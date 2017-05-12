Odisha: CHSE Plus II Science results 2017 to be released today at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha results 2017: Keep your roll number card handy to view the results CHSE Odisha results 2017: Keep your roll number card handy to view the results

Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science results 2017: The Odisha Plus II Science examination results will be published today by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The Mass Education minister Badri Naryan Patra will announce the results at 11 am. The students can check their Class 12 exam marks at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE had conducted the exam from March 1 till March 30. A total of 3,80,707 students of 1,504 colleges in science, arts, commerce and vocational education streams had appeared for the exams. Every year, the Council releases the results of science followed by arts and commerce, the result of which will be published by the end of the month.

Plus II exams were in news this year as the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had to postponed chemistry paper. In some centres, instead of mathematics paper, chemistry question papers were found in the packets when they were opened for distribution among examinees.

The students who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science results by following the steps written below:

— Go to the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in. and orissaresults.nic.in.

— On the homepage, click on the link ‘Annual +2 Science Examination Result’

— A new page will open.

— Enter your registration number and other details in the box provided

— Checkr results and take a print

