Odisha CBSE fiasco: Students vandalise board office

Protests over the discrepancies in the CBSE Class-XII board results in Odisha took a violent turn on Thursday when a few students vandalised the regional office of the board here. The glass door of the CBSE’s regional office in Bhubaneswar was smashed by the students who have been demonstrating over the past few days, demanding a revaluation of their papers. Following the incident, a platoon of police was deployed near the office.

The incident took place on a day CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on the issue. Javadekar, who has already sent a team to Odisha, is learnt to have assured Naveen that he will depute another high-level team to resolve the matter.

