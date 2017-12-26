Odisha BSE’s zonal office to get its own new building

Odisha BSE’s new zonal building has been constructed over 8000 square feet area at an estimated cost of Rs 1.67 crore. Odisha BSE’s new zonal building has been constructed over 8000 square feet area at an estimated cost of Rs 1.67 crore.

Odisha BSE: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha’s zonal office will finally get its own new building after functioning for more than four decades in the current one. At present, its office is currently functioning from a rented building near Sen park in the city. The new building has been constructed near the Jail chowk and the office will start functioning from its own new building by December 31.

Deputy Secretary of BSE, Balram Hota said: “The building has been constructed over 8000 square feet area at an

estimated cost of Rs 1.67 crore. Public Works Department (PWD) executed the construction work. We had planned to shift to the new building on December 20 but we could not shift as the electricity connection to the new building is yet to be supplied. We have set a target to shift to our own building by December 31”.

BSE’s zonal office carries out the task of conducting examinations smoothly, publication of results, issue of

certificates and correction of certificates. It caters to nine districts in western region – Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Nuapada. There are 2095 schools with around 1.5 lakh students under its jurisdiction.

“Long standing problem of the zonal office here will be resolved after the office starts functioning from its own building. We are waiting for the PWD to take steps for the electricity connection to the new building,” said Hota.

