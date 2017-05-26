Odisha BSE Class 12 supplementary exams 2017: Download admit card from bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha BSE Class 12 supplementary exams 2017: The HSC examinations will be held from June 1 to June 7, 2017. Odisha BSE Class 12 supplementary exams 2017: The HSC examinations will be held from June 1 to June 7, 2017.

Odisha BSE Class 12 supplementary exams 2017: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct the supplementary High School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examinations from June 1 to June 7, 2017. Students who are appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website.

More than 11,000 students will appear for the state board supplementary exams for Class 12. The Board will conduct the exams from 8 am to 10.30 am due to the heat conditions.

Steps to download the Odisha HSC Class 12 exams admit card:

– Go to the official website of BSE Odisha (bseodisha.ac.in).

– Click on the link for the supplementary exam admit cards.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your admit cards and take print outs for further reference.

