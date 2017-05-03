Odisha: These nine tribal girls passed the class 10th exams

BSE Odisha 10th class results 2017: Two of the girls managed to bag B and B2 grades while the rest secured D grades. (representative image) BSE Odisha 10th class results 2017: Two of the girls managed to bag B and B2 grades while the rest secured D grades. (representative image)

BSE Odisha 10th class results 2017: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) had declared the results for the matriculation class 10 exams last week and among those who cleared the papers are nine tribal girls from the state’s Rayagada district. Two of the girls managed to bag B and B2 grades while the rest secured D grades.

“Though, earlier, Dongria Kondh boys have passed matriculation examination, it is for the first time that girls have cleared it. It’s a proud moment for both the community and the administration,” said Rayagada Sub-Collector Muralidhar Swain.

The girls, who study at the special educational complex in Parsali which managed by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe development department, were felicitated by the administration on Wednesday for their performance.

“The results are very satisfactory. Every care was taken to ensure better results in the HSC examination. While the teacher-student ratio was maintained at the educational complex to make sure that academic activities are not hampered, special care was provided to weak students,” said Poonam Tapas Kumar, District Collector of Rayagada.

There are Dongria Kondh 102 villages across the the Niyamgiri hill housing at least 8,942 people. According to the officials, all efforts were made to help students pass the exams, including regular visits by officials and extra classes. They added that students will be admitted to SC and ST residential schools (or “sevashrams”) in Kailashpur and Siripur so that students will not have to discontinue their studies.

“I want to become an administrative officer in future,” said Mamita Kadraka, one of the students who passed the exam with a B2 grade. She expressed her delight at clearing the exam and thanked her parents and teachers for their guidance.

