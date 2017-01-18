Nursery admissions: Two minority schools move Delhi High Court against guidelines

The circular has enforced the land allotment clause and thereby restricted admissions to schools on DDA land to their locality. The circular has enforced the land allotment clause and thereby restricted admissions to schools on DDA land to their locality.

Two minority schools on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the January 7 circular of the Delhi government restricting private schools built on public land to admit students only using the neighbourhood or distance criteria. Justice Manmohan posted for January 19 the pleas of Mount Carmel School and Somerville School, saying their pleas would be heard along with other pending petitions filed by two private schools groups and some parents.

The two minority schools have said that the notification was against their right to establish and administer their institutions and to admit students. Last week, the High Court had directed 300-odd private schools to accept applications based on their own criteria as well as city administration guidelines.

The Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools and Forum for Promotion of Quality Education had challenged the DDA’s condition for allotting land to some private unaided schools that requires them to reserve 75 per cent seats for students in the neighbourhood. The circular has enforced the land allotment clause and thereby restricted admissions to schools on DDA land to their locality.

