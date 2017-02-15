Nursery admissions: Some parents relieved, others less optimistic

The Delhi High Court has given private schools an advantage in nursery admissions, but the battle will continue. The Delhi government and another petitioner are planning to approach the Division Bench of the HC against the decision.

“We will challenge the decision in the Division Bench within a couple of days. We want the matter to be settled by the time the first admission list is prepared,” said Khagesh Jha, the petitioner. The Delhi government also plans to challenge the decision.

Schools, meanwhile, are happy with the verdict. “This is what we were fighting for. Private schools should have autonomy to set admission criteria and the High Court has upheld our rights,” said SK Bhattacharya, president, Action Committee for Recognised Unaided Private Schools.

What’s next for parents

Tuesday’s judgment has brought relief to overwrought parents, some of whom have already gone for interactions at schools. “We filled the forms as the court battle was on, but we had no idea where we had a chance of getting admission. If we applied the school’s formula my daughter was getting in, but according to the government criteria, it was tough. Now at least we know,” said Shalini Bhardwaj, whose daughter has applied for admission at a Vasant Kunj school.

Others are worried about the next stage of court battles. “A nursery admission matter is never resolved before reaching the Supreme Court. I’m sure we will have to wait longer for a final answer on how the admissions will be conducted,” said Yatin Sah, a parent.

The application process for nursery admission ended on Tuesday with schools posting both the government’s and the school’s admission criteria on their websites. Schools will come out with the first admission list on March 7.

Till then, parents don’t have any role to play, except having all required documents in place.