Nursery admissions: List of selected students available, marksheets to be released soon

Delhi nursery schools have uploaded the list of students selected for admissions on their official websites. Parents who have applied and have been waiting for the results can now check whether their wards have been selected by visiting the schools’ websites.

The government had given school time until February 21 for schools to upload the list of names of selected students and until Feruary 28, 2017 to put up the marksheets for each applicant online. This has been done to ensure maximum transparency, Hindustan Times reported. Some schools have already uploaded the marksheets on the sites.

The admissions in 1700 private schools in Delhi have been conducted on the basis of the neighbourhood criteria, alumni, siblings, girld child and draw of lots for students of the general category. For children of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS/DG) category, the results will be out on March 7, which will be released by the government.

On January 7, the government released a notification that mandated that schools either should not refuse admission to children living within 1 km of the school, or fill at least 75 per cent of the seats with candidates from the neighbourhood. This was for 298 private unaided schools on DDA land and was contested by the Delhi High Court as “totally wrong”, “erroneous” and “against the law”, saying that this norm should be set aside.

The notification had said that any vacant seat remaining after admissions will be allotted for students living within 1 and 3 km distance from the schools. The High Court allowed the admissions in these 298 schools to go ahead but said that these will be subject to the final verdict by the city’s government on the neighbourhood criteria.

