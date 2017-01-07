Nursery admissions: L-G approves new guidelines for 298 schools on DDA land

The application process will end on January 23. The application process will end on January 23.

In a relief to parents waiting for nursery admissions to begin in 298 private schools running on DDA land, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the new guidelines for admission to these institutes. “The guidelines for nursery admissions to private schools running on DDA land have been approved. Those schools will now be able to accept applications,” a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said, adding the approved guidelines will be notified soon.

The nursery admissions, for the upcoming academic session, in over 1,400 private schools in the national capital began on January 2. Last week, the government had directed 298 private schools, running on DDA land, to withhold nursery admission process till new guidelines are notified.

“We had sent the proposed guidelines to the L-G office for approval which took time due to change of Lieutenant Governor. The guidelines include implementing a criterion of the distance between applicant’s residence and the school for filling 75 per cent of the seats,” the official added.

The application process will end on January 23.

The remaining 1,400 schools are free to decide criteria and their points for admission but they will have to steer clear from a list of 51 criteria, which the government had abolished last year.

The abolished criteria include, parent’s education, parent’s profession, age and interview.

The first list of selected candidates, including the wait list candidates, along with marks allotted under point system, will be announced by schools on February 15.

