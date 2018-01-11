Nursery admissions for EWS, SC, ST to begin on January 22

Nursery admissions for private schools began on December 27. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Nursery admissions for private schools began on December 27. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Nursery admissions for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) categories will begin from January 22. The first computerised draw of lots for admissions will take place on March 7, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a notice.

Those belonging to families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, with residence proof in Delhi, can seek admission under the EWS category. Those who will be considered under the DG category include SCs, STs, OBCs (non-creamy layer), children with disabilities, orphans, transgenders and children living with or affected by HIV, the DoE said. Those applying under the DG category do not need to show their income certificate.

“Admissions to the EWS and DG category shall be made through a computerised lottery system in the said schools against 25% seats reserved for them under the Right to Education Act, 2009,” said a notice. The online application process will open on January 22 and continue till February 21. First draw of lots will take place on March 7.

The DoE has asked each participating school to examine the list of schools/residential areas in its neighbourhood, and update the zonal offices about any corrections from January 15-18.

The DoE has reiterated that “no school or person shall, while admitting a child, collect any capitation fee or donation from parents”. A monitoring cell will also be constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the deputy director (district) to “redress the queries and grievances pertaining to online application of EWS/DG category admission”.

