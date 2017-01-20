Nursery admissions: Delhi HC stays govt’s notification, private schools to accept neighbourhood criteria

Nursery admissions: On Thursday, the bench pulled up the government for “ignoring constitutional provisions Nursery admissions: On Thursday, the bench pulled up the government for “ignoring constitutional provisions

The Delhi High Court has today stayed AAP government’s notification asking private minority unaided schools to accept nursery admission forms using neighbourhood criteria. The High Court also asked the Delhi Government to issue such circulars, in future, six months prior to starting of nursery admissions.

On Thursday, the bench pulled up the government for “ignoring constitutional provisions”. On the issue of admissions criteria for minority schools, they said, “The government baffles me at times. Sometimes they just pass orders without reading the statutes and judgments (of the Supreme Court on private minority institutes). You cannot bring out a notification which is contrary to the Constitution and constitution bench judgements,” the court said.

The petitions challenged the Delhi government’s January 7 notification that made 298 private schools — built on DDA land — accept admission forms based only on the neighbourhood or distance criteria.

For more nursery admissions news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd