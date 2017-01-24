Nursery admissions: Delhi govt gets a boost

The Delhi government is celebrating the Supreme Court decision on fee hike for private unaided schools on government land for more than one reason.

With this decision going in their favour, government officials now feel that their case regarding nursery admissions has also become stronger.

The government has said that the 298 schools built on DDA land have a clause in their allotment letters that they will not refuse admission to any student and, in fact, give priority to applicants who live within a 1-6 kilometre radius of the school.

Saying that the schools’ autonomy was being defied, the schools have approached the High Court in the matter.

The government now plans to present a copy of the Supreme Court order on fee hike in the High Court, during hearing of the nursery admissions case Tuesday.