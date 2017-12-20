Nursery admissions 2018: Five things to know before applying

Nursery admission process 2018 is scheduled to begin from December 27. Nursery admission process 2018 is scheduled to begin from December 27.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that nursery admission process in 1,700 various schools in the city, for 75 per cent of the seats, will begin next week on December 27. For the remaining 25 per cent seats, reserved for students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section/ Disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category, the admission will be conducted centrally by the government.

Documents required for admission

Aadhaar number: From this year, DoE made it mandatory for the child to possess an Aadhaar card for nursery admission. If your child still does not own an Aadhaar card, it would be good if you get it made in time to avoid inconvenience.

— Passport size photograph of the child

— Child’s bank account number along with name of the bank’s branch and its IFSC

— Date of birth certificate

— Anganwadi record

— Hospital/auxiliary/nurse and midwife (ANM) register record

— Residence proof

Upper age limit

In 2015, the minimum age limit set for admission was 3 years, but now the upper age limit for admission to nursery class has been fixed as four years. For children with special needs, one-year age relaxation has been provided.

No oral test or interviews

There will be no oral test, interview or points awarded on the basis of the education and achievements of parents.

Point system

The nursery admissions take place through a point system — schools upload criteria against which points are allotted to each child, with a maximum of 100 points. The schools have the freedom to select the criteria and allot points for admission.

20 per cent management quota

The 20 per cent management quota, points for sibling enrolled in the same school, neighbourhood and school-specific criteria remain.

