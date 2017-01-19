HC raps Delhi govt over nursery admission, says ‘you can’t take decision at last moment’

Nursery admissions: Delhi government counsel told the court that they have left it open for minority schools to decide on admitting students. Nursery admissions: Delhi government counsel told the court that they have left it open for minority schools to decide on admitting students.

“Why do you bring out notification at the eleventh hour,” an anguished Delhi High Court bench asked AAP government today while taking it to task for forcing private unaided minority schools to admit students in nursery using the neighbourhood criteria.

While dealing with issues relating to private minority unaided schools here, the court said the government cannot force such institutions to follow the January 7 notification regarding neighbourhood criteria for nursery admissions as it was prima facie “contrary to the constitutional mandate”.

“Why do you (government) bring out notification at the eleventh hour,” Justice Manmohan asked. “Government baffles me at times. Some time they just pass orders without reading the statutes and judgements (of the Supreme Court on private minority institutes). You cannot bring out notification which is contrary to the Constitution and constitution bench judgements,” the court said.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Directorate of Education (DoE), told the court that minority schools were at liberty to decide on admission and “after admitting the minority students, whatever seats are left, on that we want them to apply the neighbourhood criteria”.

Delhi government counsel told the court that they have left it open for minority schools to decide on admitting students. However, the judge observed, “It is contrary to the law and contrary to the Constitution. I am of the prima facie view that this is covered by the constitution bench judgements”.

When the government said the Right to Education (RTE) Act also spoke of neighbourhood concept, the bench said, “you are missing a point that even in RTE Act, constitution bench has said it will not apply to minority institutions”.

During the arguments, the ASG told the court, “we are not interfering in the rights of minority institutions. We are not telling them to regulate anything. We are not even putting any condition on their administration”.

When the court was told that neighbourhood criteria was for “public interest”, the bench observed, “public interest is also that minorities don’t feel alienated at all”.

“I am prima facie inclined to grant a complete stay as far as minority schools are concerned. You can’t take decision at the last moment. Everybody is under pressure now,” Justice Manmohan said, adding, “I don’t want the students to be under any stress at all”.

The Delhi government had earlier said that the distance criteria was a “priority gradation system” where first preference would be given to children within 1 km, then 1-3 km and then, if there was vacancy, to beyond 6 kms. During the hearing today, the government said it could extend the dates for the admission process, as at present, January 31 is the last date for applying for admission in the schools and thereafter till February 10, scrutiny of applications would be done.

However, the court said, “we will have to follow a strict time frame” and listed the matter for hearing tomorrow. The court also said that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Land and Development Office (N&DO) should also clarify their stand on the neighbourhood issue.

The court also impleaded Centre as a party in the matter and said they should have a “clear stand” on the issue. The high court had earlier directed the parents to fill up the application forms of various schools based on the criteria set by them as well as AAP government to avoid any ambiguity in the nursery admission process.

Some schools have also challenged a condition in DDA’s allotment letters, giving land to some private unaided schools, under which they have to reserve 75 per cent seats for students in the neighbourhood. The two circulars of December 19, 2016 and January 7, 2017 have enforced the allotment clause and thereby restricted admission in schools on DDA land to their locality.

Some parents have also approached the high court against the new nursery admission criteria.

