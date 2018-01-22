Nursery admission for EWS category begins, details regarding application form

This year, the Directorate of Education (DoE) will conduct the first computerised draw of lots on March 7. This year, the Directorate of Education (DoE) will conduct the first computerised draw of lots on March 7.

Nursery admissions 2018: The online nursery admission registration process for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG) has begun today, on January 22. Parents can fill up the online form at the official website – edustud.nic.in. The last date for submission of the same is February 21. This year, the Directorate of Education (DoE) will conduct the first computerised draw of lots on March 7, it earlier said in a notice. Admissions to the EWS and DG category shall be made in the said schools against 25 per cent seats reserved for them under the Right to Education Act, 2009,” said a notice.

Nursery EWS admissions, here’s how to register

Step 1: Log on to the official website edustud.nic.in

Step 2: Click on EWS/DG admissions tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Registration for new users’

Step 4: In the provided fields, fill all the required details like class, name, contact number, date of birth, etc.

Step 5: Click on register

Who comes under EWS category?

Those belonging to families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, with residence proof in Delhi, can seek admission under the EWS category.

Who comes under DG category?

SCs, STs, OBCs (non-creamy layer), children with disabilities, orphans, transgenders and children living with or affected by HIV.

