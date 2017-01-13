Nursery admission: Delhi High Court allows private schools to upload their own admissions criteria

The schedule for submitting applications for nursery admission is going to remain unchanged with the Delhi high court on Friday allowing private schools to upload their own admissions criteria and issue forms for now. The bench of justice Manmohan on Friday directed that the forms being issued by the private schools will also include the “distance from the school” where parents will have to mark whether their residence is less than 3 km, 3-6 km or over 6 km from the school.

The court held that since the scrutiny of forms for admissions is scheduled to take place after January 31, the final decision on whether to issue a stay order on the Delhi Government’s January 7 order making “distance” the primary criteria for admissions, will be taken before that date.

The court will now hear the matter further on January 19. In the interim, the bench has allowed schools to continue to application process.

The January 7 guidelines state the schools “shall not refuse admission to the residents of the locality”. Defining what neighbourhood would mean, the guidelines state that students who are residing within 1 km of the school will be preferred and if seats are not filled, preference will be given to students residing within 1-3 km of the school.

During the hearing on Friday afternoon, the bench of Justice Manmohan also pulled up the government for the late notification, commenting that due to the delay by government, the high court was “made a villain” since it was “forced” to consider the admissions criteria every year.

On Thursday, the bench had asked the government why the admissions guidelines could not have been issued atleast 6 months before the date when the admission process was opened.

