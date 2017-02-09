Nursery admission: Delhi government receives over 1 lakh online forms 

The Delhi government has received over one lakh online applications so far against 31,000 seats for nursery admission in private schools under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

The race for nursery admissions in over 1,500 private schools had started in the national capital on January 2. The first list of computerised draw will come out on February 16 or 17. The last date of registration under EWS category is February 14.

“We have received 1.006 lakh online applications against a total of 31,000 seats in around 1,500 private schools so far under EWS category.

“Parents whose children’s names will come in the first list, they will have to get them admission in schools,” said Atishi Marlena, adviser to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Online application system had been introduced last year when the Education Department had received 70,000 applications against 29,000 seats.

Marlena said that this year, education department has prepared a list of private schools based on GPS mapping so that parents could know about which schools are located near their locations.

“There are around 50 schools for which education department has received around 1,000 applications each,” she also said.

Admissions to 25 per cent seats reserved in nursery classes of Delhi’s private schools for EWS category and Disadvantaged Groups (DG) categories had started on January 10.