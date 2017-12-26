Nursery admission 2018: Schools to release criteria today, application forms to release tomorrow

The admission process will begin from February The admission process will begin from February

Nursery admissions: Admissions to 1,700 schools in Delhi will begin on December 27. The schools will upload the respective criteria on their websites today while the application forms will be made available a day later. The application process will end on January 17 and the first list will be uploaded on February 15. The registration fee is Rs 25.

For 25 per cent seats that are reserved for students belonging to the economically weaker section/disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category, the admission will be conducted centrally by the government.

The nursery admissions in the city will be based on the point system. The schools are allowed to upload criteria against which maximum of 100 points is allotted to each child. However, they cannot use certain “discriminatory criteria”, which the Delhi government had listed in January 2016, and was subsequently upheld by the Delhi High Court. Some of these criteria include ‘first born’, ‘special ground’ (parents with proficiency) etc.

Criterias which are allowed to be followed:

— 20 per cent management quota

— Points for sibling enrolled in the same school

— Neighbourhood and school-specific criteria

Most schools allot maximum points to the neighbourhood criteria – children residing within the 0-3 km radius.