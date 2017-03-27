Number of students enrolling in Sanskrit increasing, says HRD Minister

Union HRD Minister of state Upendra Kushwaha Union HRD Minister of state Upendra Kushwaha

The enrolment in institutions teaching Sanskrit such as Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha is increasing every year, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry has said. The information was shared by Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha in response to a written question in Lok Sabha even as he maintained that no data relating to students opting Sanskrit language and the number of Sanskrit teachers is compiled by the Ministry.

“However, based on information received from Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi; Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Tirupati and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, New Delhi, the enrolment of students is increasing year by year,” Pandey said.

“There is no reduction in the posts of Sanskrit teachers. Students pursuing Shiksha Shastri (BEd) and Shiksha Acharya (MEd) are getting ample opportunity for securing jobs as Sanskrit teachers in government and private institutions,” he added.

The HRD Ministry also informed the Lok Sabha that two universities from Meghalaya — EILM University and CMJ University were closed in the last three years after complaints were received against them.

