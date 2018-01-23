NTRUHS BSc Nursing result 2017 released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in, steps to check scores

NTRUHS BSc Nursing result 2017: Students who had appeared for the exam are required to check their scores at the official website – ntruhs.ap.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exam are required to check their scores at the official website – ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

NTRUHS BSc Nursing result 2017: The result of BSc nursing exam has been released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – ntruhs.ap.nic.in. List of all the provisionally selected registered candidates who have successfully cleared 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year BSc (nursing)-4 YDC(new scheme) examinations, after adding grace marks has been published. Marks of candidates are also available now. The exams were held in November/December, 2017.

NTRUHS BSc Nursing result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab and select the branch (nursing)

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the result link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of all the selected candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In order to check your marks, click on the marks link, which is next to the result link. In the provided fields, enter your registration and click on submit. Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

