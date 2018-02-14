Now, NEET must to pursue MBBS abroad

The result of NEET will be treated as the Eligibility Certificate for such people. The result of NEET will be treated as the Eligibility Certificate for such people.

Government has decided to make it mandatory for students wishing to study medicine abroad to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). This is as per a proposal of the Medical Council of India and the decision, according to health ministry sources, was taken to ensure that better quality of students join MBBS programmes abroad. Indian Citizens/Overseas Citizen of India intending to obtain primary medical qualification from any medical institution outside India, on or after May 2018, will to mandatorily qualify the NEET.

The result of NEET will be treated as the Eligibility Certificate for such people. Without the certificate it is not possible to get admission abroad. At present foreign medical graduates have to qualify a Screening Test called Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE), for registration to practice in India after obtaining primary medical qualification (MBBS) overseas. Pass percentage in the examination is very poor, sometimes in the 10-20% range.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App