Gujarat: Now, NCERT books for classes IX and XI to help crack JEE, NEET

As a solution to problems faced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) students while attempting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for engineering and medical courses, the Gujarat education department Friday announced to introduce National Council of Educational Reserach and Training (NCERT) books in Class IX and XI from the academic session 2018-19. “This decision has been taken in order to avoid difficulties faced by students in NEET and JEE and also as an attempt to help Gujarat board students compete with CBSE students,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

